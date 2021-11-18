Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $750.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $336,584,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.