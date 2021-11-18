Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.26.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$44.43 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.91 billion and a PE ratio of 61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

