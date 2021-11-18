MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Hold”

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE LABS opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$64.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

