Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.07

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 419778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $704.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.