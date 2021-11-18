Roth Capital Cuts Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target to $36.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of APVO stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
