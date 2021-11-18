Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the October 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,924,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Alpha Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

