Roth Capital Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $36.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APVO stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.