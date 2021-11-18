Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -0.20. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

