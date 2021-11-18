Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALVOF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,083.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

