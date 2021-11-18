Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 866428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The firm had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $350,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.