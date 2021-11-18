Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Hold

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 347.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

