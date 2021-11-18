CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $615.02

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.02 ($8.04) and traded as low as GBX 597 ($7.80). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.94), with a volume of 78,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

