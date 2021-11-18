Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.65

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.65 and traded as high as C$134.00. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$130.99, with a volume of 50,059 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

