Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

