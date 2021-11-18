BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.15, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 719 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $31,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,587 shares of company stock worth $11,185,246 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.