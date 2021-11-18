Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

