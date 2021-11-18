Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BWEN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter worth $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Broadwind during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

