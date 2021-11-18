ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

