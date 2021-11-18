Zacks Investment Research Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $151.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

