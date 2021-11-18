Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $280.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $187.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

