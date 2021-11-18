Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $280.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $187.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $271.29.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.