Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.54 on Monday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

