Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.