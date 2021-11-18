Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of GRUB opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,208,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

