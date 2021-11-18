Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Buy

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INAB. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

