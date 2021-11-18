Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

IBA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

