PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

PDFS opened at $33.20 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

