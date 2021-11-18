Berenberg Bank Lowers MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target to GBX 900

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 740 ($9.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 798.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 831.52. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 626 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £431.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders purchased 2,973 shares of company stock worth $2,364,710 over the last three months.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

