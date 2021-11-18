OLO (NYSE:OLO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $27.98 on Thursday. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OLO by 853.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,307,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

