Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,037.97

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,037.97 ($13.56) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 751,111 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.97.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

