Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$1.08. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 847,458 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$374.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

