Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.43. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 20,195 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

