Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.94

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and traded as high as $113.25. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $113.25, with a volume of 325 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

