GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.77

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.06. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

