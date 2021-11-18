Short Interest in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Rises By 91.5%

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,620 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $2.067 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

