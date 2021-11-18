Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Update

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

MDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

