Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,783.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,000 shares of company stock worth $8,328,800. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

