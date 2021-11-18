Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jonestrading began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -273.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

