Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $2,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,179,881.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 886.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

