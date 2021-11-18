KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €79.00 ($92.94) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.69.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.