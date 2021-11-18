Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Get Cricut alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,498,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,986,777 and have sold 111,116 shares valued at $3,180,025.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,576,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $15,645,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.