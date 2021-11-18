Reviewing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondelez International and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Mondelez International currently has a consensus price target of $68.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mondelez International and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.26 $3.56 billion $3.13 19.86 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

