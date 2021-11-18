SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.75.

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$32.01 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

