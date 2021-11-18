$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
