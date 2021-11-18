$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will report sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APVO. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

