Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$131.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEX. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$92.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$92.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$67.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.58.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

