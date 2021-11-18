Analysts Offer Predictions for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALRN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 342,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

