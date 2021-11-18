Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

