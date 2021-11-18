Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JROOF opened at 0.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.51. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.97.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

