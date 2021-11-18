Short Interest in NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Expands By 356.0%

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 356.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NUVM opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. NuVim has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
NuVim Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.