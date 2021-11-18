Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a growth of 369.5% from the October 14th total of 206,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 161,011 shares of company stock worth $614,456 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

