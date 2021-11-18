Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.